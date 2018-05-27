Portsmouth Police investigating armed robbery

Posted 11:27 pm, May 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:46PM, May 27, 2018

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Walgreens Pharmacy Sunday night.

Police say dispatchers received the call around 10:15 p.m. from the Walgreens, located in the 5900 block of High Street West.

The suspect, armed with a gun, entered the store and demanded money.

According to officials, no injuries were involved.

Police are still investigating and no other information is available at this time.

