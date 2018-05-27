Portsmouth Police investigating armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Walgreens Pharmacy Sunday night.
Police say dispatchers received the call around 10:15 p.m. from the Walgreens, located in the 5900 block of High Street West.
The suspect, armed with a gun, entered the store and demanded money.
According to officials, no injuries were involved.
Police are still investigating and no other information is available at this time.
Stay with News 3 for updates.
36.861136 -76.395953