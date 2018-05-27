Portsmouth Police investigating armed robbery

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Walgreens Pharmacy Sunday night.

Police say dispatchers received the call around 10:15 p.m. from the Walgreens, located in the 5900 block of High Street West.

The suspect, armed with a gun, entered the store and demanded money.

According to officials, no injuries were involved.

Police are still investigating and no other information is available at this time.

Officers are investigating an armed robbery at the Walgreens Pharmacy located at 5917 High St W. Dispatch received the 911 call at 10:16pm. The suspect was armed with a handgun and demanded money. No one was injured during the incident & no additional information is available. pic.twitter.com/SLImEkgKdU — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) May 28, 2018

Stay with News 3 for updates.