Memorial Day weekend traffic safety in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - When it’s the holidays, you can put your money on the fact you’ll see more traffic. Memorial Day weekend is no exception.

Unfortunately, with all of the busy roads it’s a sure sign you’ll see some crashes as well.

“You always have to be on your guard. On a holiday weekend, you’ve got to be on your guard a little bit more - especially with everybody going to the beach and partying," says driver Kerry Foreman.

Last year, Virginia State Police say they responded to 652 traffic crashes in the span of four days over Memorial Day weekend. A total of seven drivers and passengers died in six of those crashes.

Drivers say this year they’ve noticed an increased police presence.

“Law enforcement has been pretty active. Like I said, this is a yearly thing. So, they know what they’re doing most of the time," says driver Jose Malang.

State Police are reminding you to drive sober. Officers say last Memorial Day weekend they averaged a DUI arrest every 52 minutes. Although State Police say the number of traffic deaths continue to decrease on Virginia’s roadways – one fatality is still one too many.