First Warning Forecast: Rain at times, possible storms

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Roanoke River near Scotland Neck and near Roanoke Rapids in Northampton county. Minor flooding is expected.

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a stretch of soggy and stormy weather. Grab the rain gear and keep it handy!

It will be another warm and humid night with lows in the low 70s. A stray shower or storm in our far northern communities possible.

High pressure will continue to be off the coast pumping moisture from the south.

It won’t be as hot on Memorial Day. Highs near 80. We’ll see rain and storms at times. Locally heavy rainfall is possible. Make sure you have both indoor and outdoor plans.

A surge of moisture from Subtropical Storm Alberto will provide some fuel for some afternoon showers and storms through the end of the week. We could see quite a bit of rain over the next few days. Especially Carolina. Right now, models are saying 1.5-2.5″ for Virginia and 2.5-3.5″ for Carolina through Wednesday. Locally higher amounts possible where storms exist. Some localized flooding may become an issue where heavier rain exists. The next couple of days will be filled with bands of rain rotating around Alberto. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Grab the rain gear and keep it with you all week!

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Alberto

The storm is moving toward the northwest near 9 mph. A north-northwestward to northward motion is expected Monday through Wednesday. On the forecast track, the center of Alberto will move over the northern Gulf of Mexico overnight and cross the northern Gulf Coast in the warning area on Monday. Alberto is expected to move inland into the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and move into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected before Alberto reaches the northern Gulf Coast. Steady weakening is expected after landfall, and Alberto is forecast to become a tropical depression Monday night or Tuesday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

10:00 PM CDT Sun May 27

Location: 28.5°N 85.8°W

Moving: NW at 9 mph

Min pressure: 991 mb

Max sustained: 65 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

