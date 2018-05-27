Coast Guard, good Samaritans help 8 people aboard boat taking on water near Oregon Inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. – The Coast Guard and good Samaritans rescued eight people on a boat taking on water 30 miles away from the Oregon Inlet.

Watchstanders in Wilmington were notified via radio Saturday around 6:40 a.m. that the 44-foot fishing boat Miss Nell hit a submerged object and was taking on water.

While a Motor Life Boat crew from Station Oregon Inlet in Nags Head and a Jayhawk helicopter crew were on their way to the area, a good Samaritan on a nearby boat climbed aboard Miss Nell and used a dewatering pump to reduce flooding. Other good Samaritans remained nearby to provide support.

When Coast Guard crews arrived, the helicopter crew lowered a rescue swimmer and dewatering pump to the boat to continue managing the flooding while Miss Nell’s crew starting transitioning ashore.

The Motor Life Boat arrived and towed Miss Nell back to the Wanchese Harbor.

“Community members and Coast Guard crews came together today to help people in need,” said Seaman Khoi Vu, a communications watchstander at Station Oregon Inlet. “Oregon Inlet can pose a challenging, hazardous environment to mariners. We urge everyone to exercise caution when getting underway in the area, and to call for assistance right away when they need it.”