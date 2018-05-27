Celebrate World Giraffe Day at the Virginia Zoo

NORFOLK, Va. – What better way to celebrate World Giraffe Day than with actual giraffes?

The Virginia Zoo is hosting an edZOOcation day to learn more about the beautiful creatures and their habitats through hands-on activities, crafts, stories and up-close encounters with program animal ambassadors.

Although World Giraffe Day is actually on June 21, the zoo will celebrate their giraffes–Billy, Imara, Noelly and Iggy–on June 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free with paid zoo admission. Click here for more information.