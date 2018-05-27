American Idol winner Scotty McCreery to perform at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The winner of the tenth season of American Idol, Scotty McCreery, will perform at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.

The country star will perform songs from his brand new album Seasons Change at 7:30 p.m. on June 9 at the Royal Palace Theatre.

Complimentary general seating wristbands will be available on a first-come, first serve basis at Guest Relations, before you walk into the park, on the day of the concert. The free ticket distribution begins when the park opens and continues until tickets run out. Only one ticket per guest will be provided. Admission to the park is required to attend the concert.

Park-goers can also guarantee and up-close seat at the concert for an additional fee. Click here to reserve a seat.