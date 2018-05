HAMPTON, Va. – Police are currently investigating a shooting at the 2100 block of E. Pembroke Ave.

Dispatchers received a call around 1:30 p.m. for a man who had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

There is no suspect information at this time. If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Download the News 3 app for updates.