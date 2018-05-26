Police looking for suspect after man shot in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Police are looking for a suspect after a 38-year-old man was shot in James City County late Friday night, according to police.

Police were sent to the 100 block of DeLafayette Place in the Forest Glen subdivision for reports of shots fired.

A preliminary investigation revealed that there had been a party at a house when a fight broke out. Police say that someone involved drove away in a grey Dodge car as a passenger, then fired a gun out of the vehicle.

As the car was leaving the area, it hit a parked car at the corner of DeLafeyette Place and Forest Glen Drive. The car kept driving and turned right onto Centerville Road. Officers saw the car and stopped it on Jolly Pond Road.

The suspect got out of the car and ran into the woods behind a home, but officers were unable to locate the suspect.

A handgun was found in the woods where police last saw the suspect. Multiple gun shots were heard in the Forest Glen area and shell casings were found on DeLafayette Place, Old Colonial Drive and Walker Drive.

A 38-year-old man was taken to Sentara Regional Medical Center in Williamsburg by a private vehicle with what appears to be a non-life threatening gun shot wound to his leg.

Police are still investigating this case and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.