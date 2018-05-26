Police issue senior alert for missing Virginia man in need of medication

TAZEWELL, Va. – Virginia State Police need your help locating a missing 87-year-old man.

Police issued a senior alert for Billy Frank Puckett Saturday around 1:45 p.m. Puckett was last seen on May 25 around 9 p.m. at Riverside Drive in Tazewell, Virginia.

Police say Puckett’s health is threatened because he suffers from cognitive impairment and needs medication.

He is described as a white male, approximately six feet tall, 285 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve “Wrangler” shirt with two breast pockets, khaki pants, black Reebok Velcro tennis shoes and a Tan “Richlands” Baseball Cap.

He was driving a 1996 white Ford F-150 with the Virginia license plate VWE-9444.

If you see Billy Puckett, call Virginia State Police at 276-228-3131