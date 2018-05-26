Officials: Dare County inmate escaped due to security breach

DARE COUNTY, Va. – An inmate at the Dare County Detention Center escaped early Saturday morning, according to the Dare County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say inmate Zachary Barksdale escaped from the detention center around 1:20 a.m.

About an hour later, Barksdale was taken into custody.

According to the sheriff’s office, a security breach allowed Barksdale to leave the facility. The breach is under further investigation.

Barksdale was charged with feeling custody of a county confinement facility, with further charges pending.

No one was injured.