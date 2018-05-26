Norfolk Police investigating after teenager shot

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured on Saturday evening.

Police say a call was received around 7 p.m. for a reported shooting in the 7400 block of Tidewater Drive.

When police arrived on scene, they found a 17-year-old male with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to officials, the juvenile was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police have not released any suspect information or motive for the shooting.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with News 3 for updates.