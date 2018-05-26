Kam Chancellor kicks it with his community at annual ‘Bam Bam’s Spring Jam’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Once a kid, always a kid, at least in the mind of Kam Chancellor.

During his annual memorial day trip back home, the Norfolk native and Seattle Seahawks safety continued to use his platform to advocate for kids at his 'Bam Bam's Spring Jam' Cookout and Carnival.

Chancellor took selfies, played basketball, and signed hundreds of autographs on the steps of Norfolk Scope.

"I was a kid at one time, I remember how it felt out here, when I didn't have that hero to come back and say what I wanted to him," said Chancellor. "Now being in a position to do that, it's awesome and it brings joy to my heart, and joy to my eyes."

Entering his ninth season with Seattle, Chancellor has been sidelined since November with a neck injury, but his cause is bigger than just football.

"It's a tough job trying to see everybody and touch everybody, but it's worth it at the end of the day, because you still get to touch a lot even though you don't get to touch everybody."

The weekend started with his annual awards gala. Saturday night finishes up with a concert inside Scope, and Sunday wraps the weekend up with a roller skating party.