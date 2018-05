Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va - We explore the facts about lupus and life with lupus with Dr. David Maxwell of Riverside Rheumatology Services and Chastity Corbett a lupus survivor and chair of the Walk to End Lupus Now in Hampton Roads.

Walk to End Lupus Now in Hampton Roads

Saturday, June 9, 2018 5-8 pm

John B Todd Stadium in Newport News

To Register: www.walktoendlupus.org/hamptonroads

For more information: Courtney Beck at Beck@lupus.org or 202-510-8940