ANNAPOLIS, Md. – President Donald Trump will give the commencement address Friday at the United States Naval Academy.

Trump tweeted Friday that he was looking forward to “being with some of the greatest people on earth!”

Vice President Mike Pence spoke at last year’s Naval Academy commencement ceremony.