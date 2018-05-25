Officers remind drivers to ‘move over’ on day dedicated to lifesaving law

VIRGINIA – Law enforcement officers nationwide are reminding drivers Friday of a lifesaving law.

Virginia is one of the states that enforces the “move over” law, according to AAA.

State law requires drivers approaching a stationary emergency vehicle, including a tow truck, that is displaying a flashing lights and traveling in the same direction to vacate the lane closest to the stationary vehicle if safe to do so, or slow to a speed safe for highway conditions. Also included in the law are road maintenance and utility vehicles.

According to Virginia State Police, more than 100 officers nationwide have lost their lives in the last decade after being hit by a car while working along the roadside.

Agencies nationwide shared facts and perspective on the law Friday, using the hashtag #MoveOver18 on Twitter:

Hunter eagerly awaits Trooper J.A. Macedo's arrival once his patrol shift is over. He asks you #MoveOver18 and #Drive2SaveLives this weekend, so he can enjoy the #MemorialDay pawliday with his person. pic.twitter.com/WW8xPvKDd5 — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) May 25, 2018

Every day, this Trooper hugs her husband & her precious baby before leaving for work, where she risks her life to protect others. Will you promise to watch out for this brave mother in uniform & make sure she gets home safely? Leave a lane, Save a life. #MoveOver18 pic.twitter.com/U4vjvXkM8Q — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) May 25, 2018

Our canines are out on the road too. Help keep them and their partners safe. #MoveOver18 pic.twitter.com/WO47Uy0fi9 — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 25, 2018