Newport News man accused of strangling, sexually assaulting ex-girlfriend

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted and strangled his ex-girlfriend, according to police.

Police were sent to Riverside Regional Medical Center on May 15 around 6:30 p.m. in reference to a sexual assault.

The victim, a 34-year-old woman, told police that earlier that afternoon she was in her home when he ex-boyfriend arrived at her door, banging on it demanding to be let in. The victim told police that when she opened the door her ex-boyfriend, identified as Phillip Eubanks, attacked her and hit hear each time she demanded he leave.

After conducting an investigation, police obtained warrants for the arrest of Eubanks. Eubanks was served warrants for abduction by force, intimidation or deception and rape: intercourse by force/threat/intimidation.