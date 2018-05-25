May 25 is National Wine Day!

Raise your glass on Friday–it’s National Wine Day!

Not to be confused with National Drink Wine Day that was on February 18, National Wine Day falls on May 25 each year.

Fermented grapes have been part of human existence for thousands of years.

According to Guinness World Records, a sweet dessert wine from Cyprus is the oldest manufactured wine in the world with its origins dating back as far as 2000 B.C.

Drinking wine (in moderation, of course) has been known to lower risks for some diseases. Red wine in particular has been long thought to have heart benefits.

The Mayo Clinic says red wine contains antioxidants that may prevent heart disease, when enjoyed in moderation of course. This is because researchers believe antioxidants increase levels of so-called “good” cholesterol that protects against artery damage.

Government scientists have found light to moderate consumption could also fight the onset of dementia.