Legislative assistant to North Carolina state representative accused of embezzlement

DARE Co., N.C. – A Dare County grand jury indicted Diana London on Monday.

London is currently the legislative assistant for North Carolina State Representative Bob Steinburg.

She was charged with one count of embezzlement.

The embezzlement charge is a class H felony – the threshold level is from one penny to $100,000. London could face up to three years in prison.

London is accused of embezzling while employed at Pigman’s BBQ in Kill Devil Hills in 2017. London was not working for Steinburg at the time of embezzlement.

Her next court date is June 25 in Dare County.