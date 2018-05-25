× First Warning Forecast: Warming up for the weekend, late-day storm possible

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Roanoke River near Scotland Neck and near Roanoke Rapids in Northampton county. Minor flooding is expected.

It’s been a warm one today with highs in the mid 80s.

Skies will be clear to partly cloudy overnight, with lows in the upper 60s. It will be another warm one on Saturday. Highs in the mid and upper 80s. We will see an increase in moisture during the day with afternoon shower and storm chances. It will not be a washout though. Temperatures will drop into the low 70s overnight.

Highs in the mid and upper 80s on Sunday. Pretty much the same story as Saturday with a chance for afternoon scattered showers and storms. Again, will not be a washout.

A bit cooler for Memorial Day. Highs near 80. We’ll also see an increase in rain chances. Make sure you have both indoor and outdoor plans.

An unsettled weather pattern will continue through next Friday due to an area of low pressure that will be lingering over the southeast. Temperatures will trend mainly in the low and mid 80s.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. PM scattered showers/storms (30%). Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Tomorrow night: Chance of storms (30%). Lows near 70. Winds: S around 10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Oak, Grasses, Hickory)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Subtropical Storm Alberto

Subtropical Storm Alberto is moving toward the east near 2 mph. A slow and erratic motion toward the north is expected tonight. From Saturday afternoon into Sunday, a general northward motion at a faster forward speed is expected, followed by a turn toward the northwest on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, with little change in strength forecast on Monday. Winds of 40 mph extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

4:00 PM CDT Fri May 25

Location: 19.4°N 86.3°W

Moving: E at 2 mph

Min pressure: 1005 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Meteorologist April Loveland

