Watch: President Trump cancels meeting with North Korea’s Kim Jung Un

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump has canceled his planned trip to Singapore where he was set to meet with North Korea leader Kim Jung Un.

According to officials, the June 12 meeting was canceled in a letter from Trump to Kim.

Talks with North Korea had been stressed recently after Trump’s comments on how he would like to see Un and North Korea dismember its nuclear program, was met with backlash from the country, which had comments of its own.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting,” said the letter from Trump – adding – “You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never be used.”

On Wednesday, CNN reported the Trump administration was looking to have additional high level talks for assurances from Kim for complete denuclearization before the summit went ahead.

Hours later, a North Korean official lashed out at Pence and said Pyongyang is ready for a nuclear showdown if dialogue with the United States fails.

Choe Son Hui, a vice-minister in the North Korean Foreign Ministry, said if the US continued on its current path, she would suggest to North Korea’s leadership that they reconsider the planned summit between Trump and Kim.

“Whether the US will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States,” Choe said in comments carried by North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency Thursday.

Choe was responding to comments by Pence made Monday during a Fox News interview that she deemed “unbridled and impudent.”

As recently as Thursday morning though, media in North Korea, both state-run and foreign, relayed information that North Korea had blown up part of its Punggye-ri nuclear facility site.

Trump thanked Un for releasing hostages recently in his letter, but harped on how dialogue between them is what matters most and that he wasn’t pleased with where it had gone.

“I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is that dialogue that matters,” said Trump, ending his letter saying, “If you change your mind having to do with this most important summit, please do not hesitate to call me or write. The world, and North Korea in particular, has lost a great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth.”

