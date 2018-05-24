Virginia Beach Police investigating robbery at BayPort Credit Union

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that happened at the BayPort Credit Union at 5225 Providence Road Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a man entered the bank and demanded money from the employee. The suspect received the money and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as being 20-30 years old, approximately 5’6″ to 5’9″ tall and having a medium build.

Police believe the man fled in a smaller model white pickup truck with a camper shell.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

