VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach are looking for a driver after he fled on foot following a vehicle chase Thursday morning that ended in the Level Green area of the city.

According to officials, the pursuit started at Kempsville Road near Shenandoah Parkway.

There is no information at this time on what the original traffic stop was for.

Chesapeake Police are also helping with the incident.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.