NOAA releases 2018 hurricane season predictions, near to above normal activity expected

LAKELAND, Fla. – NOAA forecasters released their outlook for the 2018 hurricane season.

According to information released at a press conference Thursday, NOAA is projecting 10-16 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, 1-4 major hurricanes and near/above normal overall activity.

“With the advances made in hardware and computing over the course of the last year, the ability of NOAA scientists to both predict the path of storms and warn Americans who may find themselves in harm’s way is unprecedented,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. “The devastating hurricane season of 2017 demonstrated the necessity for prompt and accurate hurricane forecasts.”

The press conference held by NOAA on Thursday is ahead of the June 1 start date to the 2018 hurricane season.

The 2018 Atlantic Tropical Cyclone names are: Alberto, Beryl, Chris, Debby, Ernesto, Florence, Gordon, Helene, Isaac, Joyce, Kirk, Leslie, Micheal, Nadine, Oscar, Patty, Rafael, Sara, Tony, Valerie, William.