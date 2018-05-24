Fishing site of Cape Point closed because of nesting birds

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. – A fishing site at the tip of Cape Point is being closed because of nesting birds.

According to the National Parks Service and Cape Hatteras National Seashore, when the protection area is installed, Off Road Vehicles (ORV) and pedestrians will be able to travel approximately 0.70 miles south of Ramp 44. It will be the first time that the Cape Point area has had an ORV restriction in the past 660 days.

Officials did not say when they would reopen the area, but say that they will actively monitor the nesting shorebirds daily in order to ensure appropriate protection buffers are maintained and to be able to reopen the area as soon as possible.

With more that 26 miles of Seashore at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, beach access updates are posted daily on the park’s Facebook page and Twitter profile.