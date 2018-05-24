× First Warning Forecast: Back To Back Sunshine

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ Forecast

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Nottoway River at Sebrell in Southampton County until Friday morning. Minor flooding is occurring.

***A Flood Warning is in effect for the Roanoke River near Scotland Neck and near Roanoke Rapids in Northampton county. Minor flooding is expected.

After a stormy stretch we finally have a full day of sunshine and no rain! With the sunshine and little cloud cover temperatures have risen into the upper 70s and 80s already this afternoon. Rain chances will continue to sit at 0% through the entire day and into tomorrow. Wind is light from the northeast at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will drop into the 60s overnight with little cloud cover.



We will wake up to plenty of sunshine once again with some patchy fog possible. Sunny skies will continue for Friday with highs warming into the mid 80s. Dew point values will remain in the 50s to near 60, keeping the spring-like feel.

Rain will return this weekend. Highs will warm into the mid to upper 80s Saturday, about 10 degrees above normal. We will start with sunshine in the morning but clouds will build through the day. There is a 30% chance of scattered showers/storms by Saturday evening. Rain chances will increase for Sunday with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain. Showers and storms will continue for Memorial Day and early next week as an area of low pressure lingers over the Southeast. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Not as Muggy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: N/E 5-15

Tonight: Clear Skies. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 24th

1980 F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

Tropical Update

A broad surface low drifting slowly northward over the eastern Yucatan Peninsula continues to become better defined. Although showers and thunderstorms, along with strong gusty winds, remain

primarily over the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea, environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development through early next week, and a subtropical or tropical depression is likely to form by late Saturday over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Friday

afternoon, if necessary. Locally heavy rainfall is forecast across western Cuba and over much of Florida and the northern Gulf Coast into early next week. In addition, the threat of rip currents will steadily increase along the Gulf coast from Florida westward to Louisiana over the Memorial Day weekend.

*Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (70%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: High (90%)

