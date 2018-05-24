Busch Gardens Williamsburg offering free admission for veterans through July 4

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Memorial Day is fast approaching, and Busch Gardens Williamsburg wants to thank those who have served this country with an awesome deal.

Through the Waves of Honor program, the park is offering free admission for veterans from now until July 4!

All U.S. military veterans, retired veterans and retirees who have honorably served and up to three guests will receive the offer. Former service members must provide a valid military ID.

Tickets must be obtained online and redeemed at the park for visitation by July 4, 2018. The veteran must be present with their guests at the park when redeeming the offer.

Click here to redeem.