Tim Reid is bringing new styles to the region with a fashion showcase on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - TV star Tim Reid talks about his latest projects including the 3rd Spring Fashion Showcase coming just up the road in Richmond.  We sit down with a designer and the man behind the runway to find out about inspiration and motivation for the show. Learn more at @TimReidProductions2016.