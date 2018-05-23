Sold out 5k acts as ‘largest outdoor office party’ and encourages employees to get active

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - The Corporate 5K Race sold out with more than 2,000 runners participating. It's also known as the 'largest outdoor office party' and is a way for local companies to encourage their employees to get active.

More than 225 local companies and their employees joined the race, which started and ended at Harbor Park. The runners went through Downtown Norfolk, along the Elizabeth River and then inside Harbor Park. Once they cross the finish line, they get to celebrate their accomplishments with their co-workers with live music, food and drinks.

The event is held by Bon Secours in Motion and the race is held by J&A Racing. The racing director said it's a way to get out of the corporate America bubble of sitting at desks.

"Everybody gets a medal, so you don't need to be fast. Just move. Park a little further away, take the stairs. Set small goals and accomplish them and feel good," said Jerry Frostick.