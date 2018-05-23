Robbery at Portsmouth Food Lion leads to pedestrian hit during car chase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A woman was hit by a robbery suspect who was fleeing the scene of a robbery at a Food Lion on Wednesday around 12 p.m.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, a woman shoplifter robbed the Food Lion on 1503 London Blvd and started to be chased by police after fleeing the scene. The woman also almost hit a police officer in the process, who was responding to the grocery store robbery.

While the suspect was being chased, she hit a white pick-up truck with a woman passenger inside at the corner of London Blvd. and Constitution Ave. When the woman inside the pickup got out to asses the damage, the suspect hit her with the vehicle she was driving.

The woman passenger from the white -pickup received serious but non-life threatening injuries during the incident. She was transported to a local hospital.

While the suspect fled the scene of the hit and run, she would later crash her vehicle at London Blvd. and Broad Street while trying to evade officers.

The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody. Charges are pending against her, according to officials.