Report: “Marry Me” by Train picked top wedding song by Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. – Have you ever thought of what your wedding song will be, or what others may want theirs to be?

A recent study from Business Insider says that Virginians go to wedding song would be “Marry Me” by Train.

Virginia wasn’t the only state to pick the 2010 released song from the pop rock group known for its other hits, such as “Drops of Jupiter,” “Hey Soul Sister” and “50 Ways to say Goodbye.”

According to the study, residents of Alabama, Alaska, Delaware, Idaho and Ohio, also chose “Marry Me” by Train.

Out of the 50 U.S. States, and Washington D.C., 21 different songs were listed.

Ed Sheeran’s “Think Out Loud” was another popular song shared between multiple states.