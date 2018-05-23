× Portsmouth man put copyright symbol on homemade child porn, feds say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Dashawn Webster added a copyright symbol to images of him molesting a two year old boy, court documents say.

Webster, who lives in Portsmouth, was arrested late last week and is due in court on Wednesday afternoon when a judge will decide if he has to stay in jail.

Investigators carried out two investigations into multiple screen names and say the screen names trace back to Webster.

In one of the cases, investigators recovered a thumb drive during a search of a different suspect’s home. The thumb drive contained fifteen images of child pornography and were watermarked with a copyright symbol and appeared to be homemade, court documents say.

Late last week, investigators searched Webster’s home where he admitted to producing the images found on the thumb drive, according to the court documents.The investigators say Webster told them the child was just two years old when the images were made in November 2016.

Prior to the search, a Portsmouth Police sergeant went to Webster’s house to verify he lives there and found him babysitting two boys, the court documents say.

Webster is currently being held at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

