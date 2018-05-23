New regulation may require students to wear seat belts when riding the bus to school

NORFOLK, Va. – Children who ride the bus to school may soon have to buckle up thanks to a new national school bus regulation that may soon become a requirement.

A deadly, scarring scene from two horrific crashes involving school buses with children on board in Tennessee and Maryland in 2016 haunted many people – especially parents – across the nation.

The National Transportation Safety Board said 12 people were killed in those two crashes – including six elementary school students – and a total of 37 people were injured.

This investigation sparked the national board to recommend that all students across the U.S. to wear seat belts while they’re on the school bus.

Local parents say the regulation is a good idea.

“I think it should have been passed along time ago. I think we probably see a lot of children in the chiropractor’s office because there are no seat belts,” said Bonnie Rose.

The NTSB also said in addition to the seat belts, school buses will also have technologies like electronic stability control, automatic emergency braking and data recorders to help prevent collisions

Local schools say the safety of their students is top priority and if seat belts on school buses ever become law they will follow it. In that case, every child would be required to wear a lap-shoulder seat belt.