VIRGINIA BEACH Va,- May 23rd is National Taffy Day!

The brightly colored candy with hundreds of flavors if a favorite for people of every age.

The confection is made by boiling sugar and butter, and then stretching the candy into a chewy consistency.

Finally it’s rolled, cut and wrapped.

Taffy was first created in Atlantic City New Jersey in the 1880’s.

You can enjoy some local taffy from Forbes Candies in Virginia Beach, Norfolk and North Carolina.

