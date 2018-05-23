Gotta “go” on the go? The cleanest gas station restrooms for your next road trip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Hitting the road for a family trip this summer? You'll want to keep this list handy for when the kids (or you) need to make a quick pit stop for a restroom break.

GasBuddy has compiled a list of the best gas station restrooms in each U.S. state for 2018, according to a survey of users, covering more than 140,000 locations.

“There are a couple of surprise winners in this year’s top-rated restroom results, which only further proves that consumers are taking note of brands that go the extra mile to keep their facilities sparkling,” says Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.

In Virginia, Wawa earns top honors for cleanliness. In North Carolina, the winner is QuickTrip.

Click here for a list of the best gas station restrooms in each state.