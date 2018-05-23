× First Warning Forecast: One More Round Of Storms

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We have one more day of rain and storms to get through before the sun finally makes a comeback. Highs will return to the mid 80s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Showers and storms will fire up this afternoon, mainly in Northeastern North Carolina. Strong to severe storms are possible with a threat for gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Rain will move out overnight and clouds will start to break up. Temperatures will drop into the 70s.

Get ready for a beautiful end to the work week. Expect mostly sunny skies on Thursday with highs near 80. It will feel more refreshing as dew point values drop into the 50s. We will stick to a 0% chance of rain for the entire day. Sunny skies, and dry weather will continue for Friday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We will see higher rain chances for the weekend but it is not looking like a washout. Both Saturday and Sunday we will see temperatures in the mid to upper 80s and only a 30% chance of rain for both days. We’ll have a better chance for more rain and storms for Memorial Day at a 60% chance.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (50%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/N 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Not as Muggy. Highs near 80. Winds: N/E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 23rd

2005 F0 Tornado: Surry Co

2005 Severe Thunderstorms: East Central Virginia, Southeast Virginia – Hail 0.75″-1.00″

Tropical Update

A broad surface low centered just east of Belize is producing a large area of cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and into the Florida peninsula. Little development is expected during the next couple of days due to strong upper-level winds and proximity to the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico. However, gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible late this week while the system moves slowly into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible across western Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and much of Florida during the next several days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.