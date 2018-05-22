× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Another chance for showers & storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A Flood Warning is in effect for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County through Tuesday morning. At 10:30 PM Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. Flood stage is 15.0 feet. The river will continue to fall to below flood stage this morning.

Another chance for showers and storms… Watch out for areas of fog this morning, especially for inland NE NC and inland Southside. Temperatures will start in the mid 60s this morning. A warm front is lifting to our north today, bringing in warmer air but keeping the chance for rain. Highs will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon, about five degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms again today.

Scattered showers and storms will continue tonight. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Lows will drop to near 70 overnight.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing us another chance for showers and storms. Highs will return to the mid 80s. Clouds will move out early Thursday. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s to end the work week with more sunshine and low rain chances. Rain chances will increase for the second half of the long weekend.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 22nd

1983 F3 Tornado: Nottoway Co, F3 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

2014 Hail/Wind Damage/Weak Tornado Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George.

Tropical Update

A broad surface low pressure area has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea a couple of hundred miles east of the coast of Belize. This low and an upper-level trough are producing widespread cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and the Florida peninsula. While environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development during the next couple of days, some gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible later this week while the system moves slowly northward into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

