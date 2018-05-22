Trends in cosmetic procedures for the Summer on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Statistics from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reveal that Americans are turning to new and innovative ways to shape their bodies as minimally invasive cosmetic procedures have increased 200% since 2000. For people looking to look better for the Summer, non-invasive procedures offer the opportunity to make changes with less downtime.

Dr. Robert H. Schnarrs of The Hague Center in Norfolk talks with us about what is hot and what we need to know to decide what's right for us.

Special Offer for Coast Live Viewers:

Tempsure Treatments:

$200 off 4 Sessions

$100 off 3 Sessions

$50 off 1 Session

Presented by

The Hague Center

757-274-4000

TheHagueCenter.com