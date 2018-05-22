‘Skins scoop: Rookie running back Derrius Guice treats 50 fans to a ‘Marvel Monday’

ASHBURN, Va. – On the eve of his first organized team activity session, rookie running back Derrius Guice went to see the new Marvel ‘Avengers’ movie. He didn’t go solo, though.

Guice, a third-round pick in this year’s draft, took 50 fans to see the movie with him. Fans were happy to find out Guice was picking up the tab for the tickets, but were surprised when they found out he was picking up the bill for food as well!

Sam Goodwyn, and Old Dominion alumnus, was one of the lucky fans who got to hang with Guice at the Alamo Drafthouse.

“He was so fan oriented last night that he was taking pics and signing autographs until the movie started,” Goodwyn told News 3. “He is already m y favorite running back and I haven’t seen him play in the NFL just yet.”

There’s a strong chance once fans see him in action this season, there will be more declaring this sentiment.