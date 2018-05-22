Police: Speed, alcohol appear to be factors in Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are listing alcohol and speed as potential factors in a crash that happened near the Jet Viewing Area.

Officers responded to the area on May 21 just before 2 a.m.

An initial investigation shows that a car travelling northbound on Oceana Blvd. lost control and left the roadway, hitting several objects before driving into a wooded area and hitting trees.

The vehicle became airborne, overturned and hit a parked car in the 1500 block of Southern Boulevard.

The driver of the car was thrown from the vehicle during the crash. He was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.