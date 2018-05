CHESAPEAKE, Va. – A plane crash has been reported at Chesapeake Regional Airport, according to Virginia State Police.

State Police received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday about the incident.

Officials say the plane crashed in a field off of West Road, which is southwest of the airport.

Police have West Road closed off to traffic between Airport Drive and Cornland Rd. https://t.co/bi1bqEfL6g via @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/FxWgmpCfwD — Brian Hill WTKR (@BrianHillWTKR) May 22, 2018

Troopers are headed to the scene.

There is no word on any injuries at this time.

Download the News 3 app for updates.