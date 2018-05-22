Norfolk opens new boat launch at Lake Whitehurst

NORFOLK, Va. – Get ready for more boating and fishing fun!

The City of Norfolk is opening the Lake Whitehurst Boat Launch. Residents will have another way to get out onto the water for fun outdoor activities.

The launch is located at the intersection of Huette Drive and Shore Drive. The gates will be open sunrise to sunset daily.

Lake Whitehurst is one of Norfolk’s 11 fresh water reservoirs which provide drinking water for Norfolk and surrounding communities.

Permits are required for all boats in Norfolk’s reservoirs, including kayaks, canoes, and motorized boats. Motors may not exceed 12 H.P. Paddleboards and swimmers are not allowed. Permit information can be found here. A fishing license is required in order to fish from a boat; fishing from the shoreline is not permitted.