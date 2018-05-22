Man charged with detonating bomb near Williamsburg’s Merchant Square faces Federal Judge

NORFOLK, VA – The man accused of detonating a pipe bomb near Colonial Williamsburg will face a Federal Judge Tuesday afternoon.

Stephen Powers, a former employee of Colonial Williamsburg, was arrested in October after police say he was responsible for setting off an explosive device in a Merchant Square parking lot. The explosion did not hurt anyone and did not cause any major damage.

Powers was arrested shortly after the incident. According to court documents, Powers told police that he kept seeing notes around Colonial Williamsburg mentioning an explosive device. The day after the explosion, police went to Powers’ home to talk to him about the note and interview him.

Court documents say they returned on October 20th and Powers allowed investigators to search his home. Police say they found the same materials inside Powers’ home as they did at the scene of the bombing. Powers told police that his credit card had been stolen and that a charge of $120 at Bass Pro Shops in Hampton was not his. According to the documents, Powers is seen on surveillance camera inside the store shopping with his young son. Court documents say he bought three jars of Benchmark Smokeless powder.

Powers is charged with possessing an unregistered destructive device. News 3 will be in the courtroom for Tuesday’s proceeding and will update this article as more information is released.