Hampton Roads’ most dangerous shopping center

HAMPTON ROADS – For hundreds of customers across the seven cities, a quick trip to a shopping center ends in a call to police.

News 3 requested police reports for all crimes committed at shopping centers between March 21, 2017 and Mach 21, 2018. The most common offense at Hampton Road shopping centers were larcenies from stores, but the data also showed that hundreds of offenses were crimes against shoppers.

Mary Cole is one of those victims.

“The world is different now, it really is,” she explained while talking about getting robbed in the parking lot of a Virginia Beach shopping center.

Cole says she was unlocking her car door when someone stole her shopping cart full of items she had just purchased.

“I definitely felt exposed after it all happened,” Cole said. “I felt very vulnerable. I wouldn’t want my worst enemy to have gone through that.”

Police say locations like shopping centers are ideal for criminals.

“They know that people are going in to buy or purchase things,” explained Officer Roger Whitley with the Norfolk Police Department. “It’s a crime of opportunity in shopping centers.”

