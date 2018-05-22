Hampton firefighters rescue cat stuck in entertainment center

HAMPTON, Va. – That could have been quite the cat-astrophe!

Firefighters with Hampton Fire & Rescue successfully freed a kitten that got its head stuck in an entertainment center Tuesday.

Animal Control told the fire department that the kitten’s owner was frantic, so crews put everything on paws to free the little kitty.

After trying several different techniques – including a saw and elbow grease – the kitten was finally rescued.

The fire department said they didn’t get the kitten’s name, so they decided to name him “Lucky.”

Lucky, indeed!