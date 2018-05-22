× First Warning Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’First Warning Forecast

***There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties or areas: Gloucester, James City, Williamsburg, VA;

We are tracking storms moving in for parts of northeastern North Carolina this afternoon. There are heavy downpoars, lightning, and possible hail within these storms. The South side and Peninsulas are dry for now. Strong to severe storms are possible with our biggest threats for gusty winds and heavy downpours. Scattered showers and storms will continue tonight, mainly for the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Lows will drop to near 70 overnight.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday, bringing us another chance for showers and storms. Highs will return to the mid 80s. Rain will move out Wednesday night and clouds will clear early Thursday morning. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s to end the work week with more sunshine and low rain chances. Rain chances will increase for the second half of the long weekend.

Thursday and Friday we will finally get a break from the rain and clouds. Thursday we will wake up to a partly cloudy sky but will move out by the afternoon leaving us mostly sunny. Rain chances sit at only a 10% chance and highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Friday we will be mostly sunny once again with a 0% chance of rain and highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday so far is looking like the best day of the long weekend. There will only be a 30% chance Saturday then we jump to a 50% chance of rain for both Sunday and Memorial Day.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Lows near 70. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms (60%). Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses, Oak, Birch)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

May 22nd

1983 F3 Tornado: Nottoway Co, F3 Tornado: Dinwiddie Co

2014 Hail/Wind Damage/Weak Tornado Henrico, Chesterfield, Prince George.

Tropical Update

A broad surface low pressure area has formed over the northwestern Caribbean Sea a couple of hundred miles east of the coast of Belize. This low and an upper-level trough are producing widespread cloudiness and showers extending from the northwestern Caribbean Sea across Cuba and the Florida peninsula. While environmental conditions are expected to be unfavorable for development during the next couple of days, some gradual subtropical or tropical development is possible later this week while the system moves slowly northward into the central or eastern Gulf of Mexico.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

