Family of five displaced after Newport News house fire

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two adults and two children have been displaced after a house fire in the 300 block of Circuit Lane Tuesday afternoon.

Crews with the Newport News Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly before 4 p.m. to find smoke coming from the front of a two-story, single-family residence.

The first units to arrive began an aggressive offensive fire attack and began searching for anyone who might have been inside the home. They found that the home’s smoke detectors were present and working at the time of the incident.

The fire was called under control at 4:13 p.m., just before the search for possible victims was given the all clear.

Authorities said the home suffered fire damage in the room of origin and heat and smoke damage throughout the rest of the home. The exact cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

One resident was evaluated at the scene by fire personnel but was not taken to the hospital. No injuries to firefighters were reported.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire department reiterates that properly working smoke detectors can save lives and that it will install them for free for any Newport News homeowner. Call the Smoke Detector Hotline at 247-8888 or visit the department’s website to arrange a free installation.

Download the News 3 app for updates.