Wu Dao Kung Fu USA in Hayes empowers people with disabilities through self-defense

HAYES, Va. - Wu Dao Kung Fu USA's goal to teach people how to confidently defend themselves if they were ever put in a dangerous situation.

Located off York Crossing in Hayes, they teach several programs to help people learn how to protect themselves from students to women and people with limited mobility.

Their disabled defense program is something helps build confidence and self-worth knowing they have the ability to defend themselves if needed.

They also have a youth program called B.A.D.

Bully Awareness Defense, teaching students how to stay aware of their situations, in school, at the park, or shopping with their parents.

They say you never know when something bad could happen!

It's best to "Have a fight plan, not a plan to fight".

They also offer adults and women their times as well.

Sixty percent of women have been a victim of assault, rape verbal abuse or domestic violence.

Wu Dao Kung Fu is here to help with anyone that feels the need to defend themselves.

They also offer recovering addicts a place to channel positive energy while re-building their self-esteem.

For more information click their Facebook page here.