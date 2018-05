NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. in the 1000 block of 23rd Street.

When police arrived, they found a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound on his leg. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to police, the man was getting out of a car when he was struck.

Anyone with information to this offense are asked to call the Crime Line at 1888 LOCK-U-UP.