Newport News Police investigating after 19-year-old shot in chest

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old man injured in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive Monday afternoon.

At 1:27 p.m., dispatchers received a call that a gunshot victim walked into a local hospital. Officers arrived at the hospital to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest. A family member took him to the hospital after the shooting.

Police said the victim was uncooperative and refused to talk with police. His injury was non-life threatening and he was released from the hospital shortly thereafter.

Authorities said a call for gunshots heard in the area of Aqueduct Apartments came in at 12:57 p.m. and that shell casings were found in the area.

The investigation remains ongoing.

