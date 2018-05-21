Hampton Police searching for shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in connection with a shooting that happened over the weekend.

Around 9 a.m. on May 19, officers responded to a shooting that had just happened in the 900 block of Florida Street. They arrived at the scene to find an 18-year-old Hampton man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment for his non-life threatening injury.

Police say the victim is uncooperative and unwilling to assist in the investigation. The motive and circumstances surrounding this shooting are under investigation and there is currently no suspect information.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via P3Tips.com.

Download the News 3 app for updates.